Ghanaian Student Makes History As First DAC Scholarship Recipient

Samira Mohammed Ibn Moro has become the first-ever recipient of the St Antony’s DAC Scholarship.

The award was instituted by the Governing Board of Oxford University in October 2021. It provides undergraduate students in countries that receive Development Assistance, as identified by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), support toward achieving their academic potential.

Born in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East region of Ghana, Ibn Moro started her education in the town and continued her studies in journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) where she graduated in April 2022 with First-Class Honours.

We are delighted to welcome Samira Mohammed Ibn Moro, our first-ever DAC Scholarship recipient to St Antony's.

Find out why Samira chose to study for an MSc in African Studies and what the scholarship means to her⬇️https://t.co/OAMCdnM2SL#oxforduniversity @AfricaOxfordUni pic.twitter.com/Vc4RRfn9uZ — St Antony's College (@StAntsCollege) September 26, 2022

According to GIJ, Ibn Moro will be pursuing a master of science in African Studies, to further her understanding of the African continent. In addition, she will approach other important cultural issues in Africa, including providing a holistic pragmatic solution to gender inequalities.

“Earning a master’s degree in African Studies from Oxford University will broaden my scope in understanding the intricacies of African politics, history, general geopolitics, and the processes involved in negotiating collective actions for global responses to existing or emerging challenges in Africa,” she said.

“The DAC scholarship is the foundational dais that holds my dreams, it is the most important and brightest light at the beginning of my Oxford journey, it is my testimony.”

“Being the first-ever recipient is incredibly overwhelming and inspiring at the same time. I am grateful to the sponsors of the scholarship and St Antony’s College for such a life-altering opportunity.”

Face2Face Africa reports that Ibn Moro is an advocate for women’s rights and a development enthusiast who believes the media is a strong tool for change. She shares with the outlet that studying journalism and communications was an important sync to her long-term plan.