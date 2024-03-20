by Daniel Johnson Ghanaian Pastor Makes Wild Claim That ‘78%’ Of Gospel Musicians Are ‘Into LGBT Activities’ Badu cited numbers without any data, claiming that 78% of gospel musicians and pastors are either gay or “involved in LGBT activities” before turning his attention to Ghana.









Ghana has taken a political position that is anti-LGBT these days. The West African nation recently passed a bill that essentially makes it illegal to be openly gay in the country, BLACK ENTERPRISE covered. A Ghanaian Pastor added his two-cents with claims that a number of gospel musicians are allegedly engaging in LGBT acts.

Ghanaian pastor and musician Sonnie Badu is warning that gospel music, and even children’s programming pushes an “agenda,” Advocate reported.

Badu, a conservative pundit who is also the lead pastor of Rockwell Church in Atlanta, told Accra FM, “In America, about 78 percent of gospel musicians there are gay,”

Badu continued, “Most of these popular musicians that we play their songs on our airwaves and in our churches are into LGBT activities. If you get to know them, you won’t play their songs again. Even some of the bishops that we follow and listen to are involved in LGBT activities.”

Without data, Badu cited 78% of gospel musicians and pastors are either gay or “involved in LGBT activities” before turning his attention to Ghana.

“This LGBT+ agenda is not just in Ghana — it’s everywhere. It’s in many countries, in their books, schools, cartoons, etc.,” Badu said. “Personally, in my house, my children won’t watch cartoons again. These innocent cartoons are now subtly sending messages to our children. It’s disturbing as a parent.”

Though Ghana’s bill that criminalizes people who identify as LGBTQ+ or adjacent has passed, President Nana Afuko-Addo has delayed signing the bill into law, pending a decision from Ghana’s Supreme Court after human rights groups challenged the bill in court.

If the law is passed, Ghana could lose up to $3.8 billion from international allies over the next five years and $850 million in funds in 2024.

Badu, as Ghana Web reports, also attributed the rise of HIV/AIDS cases in Ghana to the Year of Return. The Year of Return has reportedly created tension between Ghanians and those seeking to repatriate in Ghana.

“Every December, Ghana is the place where people come to have fun, people come from all over the world due to the Year of Return and December in Ghana festivities, and they engage in sexual activities and end up transmitting all sorts of STI’s.”

According to 99 Science, one of the most trusted science communications organizations in Ghana, as of 2023, the HIV prevalence rate in the country stands at 1.8%. This figure is lower than the HIV prevalence rate in Africa overall, which is 2.5%. Ghana, an estimated 87% of the population are aware of their status, which is interpreted as the result of increased access to HIV testing services.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin issued a public apology to the LGBTQ+ community in 2015–on behalf of his peers–for words and actions that are hurtful and have no place in the church.

“I want to apologize for all of the hurtful and painful things that have been said about people in the church that have been talented and gifted and musical, that we’ve used and we’ve embarrassed…and all this other horrible crap that we’ve done,” Franklin said. “We have not treated them like people. We’re talking about human beings, men and women that God has created.”

Franklin continued, “The Bible is not a book that’s an attack on gay people,”

Franklin closed his remarks with a call to the message of the Christian cross, that there is salvation for those who seek it, no matter their sexuality.

RELATED CONTENT: Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Lamar Whitehead Found Guilty Of Fraud And Attempted Extortion