Gift Guide – BE’s 2021 Holiday Books to Feed Your Soul

Want to make this holiday season one that your loved ones will always remember? The BE Gift Guide can help with that.

Our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide brings together the gifts that offer something unique to each individual you will be gifting. Whether you are shopping for an avid reader, foodie, or fashion forward friend we’ve got you covered this holiday season. We will be rolling out the gift guide by category so turn your BE notification on so you do not miss a guide.

It’s not only the season of giving, but also giving wisely. Happy gifting!

BE’s list of must reads to gift the bookworm on your gifting list below.

Author: Rick Ross, with Neil Martinez-Belkin

The Perfect Day to Boss Up by Rick Ross – Rick Ross is a hip-hop icon and a towering figure in the business world, but his path to success was not always easy. Despite adversity and setbacks, Ross held tight to his vision and never settled for anything less than greatness. Now, for the first time, he shares his secrets to success, offering his own life as a road map to readers looking to build their own empire.

Creative Thinking Journal: Martin Lawrence Edition – This guided journal is a collaboration with Martin Lawrence, a maverick creative talent whose humor has helped millions reframe the way they look at life. It will help you tap into your own creativity and change the way you think about thinking.

Dear Black Women – Jewel Guy, author of Dear Black Men, teams up with her husband, Desmond Guy, to create safe space for Black women to be honored, cherished, respected, heard and understood without judgement. In this healing tool and workbook, the authors guide the readers through long overdue apologies, introspective, self-reflective questions, and affirmations that will nourish the soul of Black women.

Dear Black Man. Dear Black Men is a self-reflective journal and healing tool. It gives Black men the opportunity to reflect and express their feelings within these pages without interruption or judgment. It is an opportunity for Black men to feel heard and understood. The purpose is to create empathy while dispelling the lies, assumptions, and uncommunicated expectations that are often placed on Black men.

Black Futures – A collection of work—images, photos, essays, memes, dialogues, recipes, tweets, poetry, and more—to tell the story of the radical, imaginative, provocative, and gorgeous world that Black creators are bringing forth today. The book presents a succession of startling and beautiful pieces that generate an entrancing rhythm: Readers will go from conversations with activists and academics to memes and Instagram posts, from powerful essays to dazzling paintings and insightful infographics.

Monster – is a multi-award-winning, provocative coming-of-age story about Steve Harmon, a teenager awaiting trial for a murder and robbery. As Steve acclimates to juvenile detention and goes to trial, he envisions how his ordeal would play out on the big screen.

Monster is also now a major motion picture called All Rise starring Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Nas, and A$AP Rocky.

Training For Triumph gives youth real life strategies to apply to leadership & character developments. The energy and presence is captivating throughout this book and the empowering principles on preparation are taught to yield instant results that will help prepare him/her for the distracting and challenging times of the new millennium.

Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black – This beautifully illustrated and engagingly written volume brings to life true stories of black men in history. Among these biographies, readers will find aviators and artists, politicians and pop stars, athletes and activists. The exceptional men featured include writer James Baldwin, artist Aaron Douglas, filmmaker Oscar Devereaux Micheaux, lawman Bass Reeves, civil rights leader John Lewis, dancer Alvin Ailey, and musician Prince.

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History – An important book for all ages, Little Leaders educates and inspires as it relates true stories of forty trailblazing black women in American history. Illuminating text paired with irresistible illustrations bring to life both iconic and lesser-known female figures of Black history such as abolitionist Sojourner Truth, pilot Bessie Coleman, chemist Alice Ball, politician Shirley Chisholm, mathematician Katherine Johnson, poet Maya Angelou, and filmmaker Julie Dash.

My Brother Charlie – From bestselling author and actress Holly Robinson Peete collaborates with her daughter on this book based on Holly's 10-year-old son, who has autism. A heartwarming story about a boy who happens to be autistic, based on Holly's son, who has autism. His brain works in a special way. It's harder for him to make friends, or show his true feelings. Or stay safe." But as his big sister tells us, for everything that Charlie can't do well, there are plenty more things that he's good at. He knows the names of all the American presidents. He knows stuff about airplanes, and he can even play the piano better than anyone he knows.

The Magic Money Formula: Get What You Want Now through Money Mindset Makeover, Law of Attraction, and the Magic Money Formula! – If you struggle with your finances, if you feel like a slave to money, if you envy the rich, or if you feel like you were born without a money gene, this book is for you. The Magic Money Formula will make you a calm, confident, and upbeat money-master. Once you've learned the Law of Attraction and mastered it, you can use it to attract anything you want. But to get there, you need to have a certain mindset. In this quick read, you'll get all the tools you need to turn yourself into a master of the Law of Attraction.

Christmas On Clermont Lane – Jasmine Robinson was born into wealth and prestige, and lived a charmed existence until a horribly traumatic life event changed everything. She grew up to be a fiercely independent, strong, and stubborn woman, desperately doing all that she could to avoid those who wronged her. Jasmine often focused on her desperate need to succeed, sometimes biting off more than she could chew. Now, at the age of thirty-five, all she had to show for her life were failed relationships, overdue bills, and a broken heart.

Carolina Girl: A Memoir on Perseverance and Identity – The hard truth is: Family is not always what it seems and can actually bring you down faster than a stranger. Even in a family whose foundations are loving, it's easy to feel trapped, unwanted, or unable to change your trajectory in life. When Clemmons found herself down and out after a series of family hardships she never thought she'd one day reach her dream of playing college basketball. Carolina Girl is the tale of success despite circumstances and learning to use mentors and education as a catapult to an enriched life.

It's Time To Comb Your Hair – Healthy Hair Flair Day is a special day that Mama created to spend time with her two daughters, Alia and Halima, while detangling, moisturizing and combing their hair. It's Alia's turn and she doesn't like her hair combed! Alia will try to find creative ways to cancel Healthy Hair Flair Day and stop Mama from combing her hair!