Ginuwine Passes Out During Magic Trick Stunt While Submerged in Water

Singer Ginuwine escaped a scary situation while trying to pull off a stunt as he was submerged underwater for a taping of Magic With the Stars.

The R&B singer passed out underwater while filming in Las Vegas earlier this week. The singer was in a glass cube filled with water and began banging his arms against the glass as he panicked. Several people at the scene rushed to pull him out of the water as he looked disheveled.

According to The Daily Mail, Elgin Lumpkin, better known as Ginuwine, was participating in the show which magician Criss Angel hosted.

Elgin Lumpkin aka Ginuwine reportedly passed out while rehearsing for an underwater stunt with performer Criss Angel

🔗: https://t.co/CH2Xo0fdvv pic.twitter.com/owLp3cjVmS — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) October 13, 2022

Sources told the media outlet that paramedics were called to the scene. He was carried out of the cube unconscious, but he made a full recovery.

A witness to the incident said, “It all happened so fast; it was like he got tapped out in a fight. In the show, he was trying to overcome his fear of being underwater as he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.”

Even after the mishap, Ginuwine ended up doing the dangerous stunt and was applauded for doing so.

“Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears,” the witness stated.

The New York Post obtained a statement from the singer’s representative.

“Ginuwine is okay, and he made a full recovery. He was conquering a fear. Fortunately, everything is okay as he was working with Criss Angel, who’s the best in the business.”

Magic With the Stars makes its debut on Oct. 22. Ginuwine is just one of several celebrities who will be featured on the upcoming show. Loni Love and another magician, Lance Burton, will also appear on the show as judges.