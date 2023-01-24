Hey Girl Hey! Girls Trip 2 Will Make a Return With the Original Cast Filming in Ghana

It’s official! The girls are going on another trip!!!

According to Variety, the hit movie, Girls Trip starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish will be getting a sequel. The second movie will have the ladies taking an excursion into West Africa.

Tracy Oliver, the writer, producer, and director who co-wrote the original movie that was released in 2017 confirmed the news when she appeared on the Variety Studio.

The original movie was successful at the box office when it grossed over $140 million worldwide. The project had a budget of $16 million making a great return for the studio. Malcolm D. Lee directed Girls Trip, which was produced by Will Packer and co-written by Oliver and Kenya Barris. The concept for the movie was based on a story they developed with Erica Rivinoja.

Oliver was at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and discussed the upcoming project with Variety. She is there promoting the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Harlem. During the session, she informed them that she had a “definitive ‘Girls Trip 2’ update. That it’s officially happening. I can say that.”

She also noted that, although the film’s producer Packer “might kill me, we’re looking to set it in Ghana.”

Previously when Packer spoke to Shannon Sharpe about a possible sequel he admitted that he couldn’t recast Haddish.

“I think she’s very talented, remorseful and have since apologized,” he said about her recent troubles.

“I would advocate for her. Girls Trip 2, I couldn’t make it without her.”

Actor Shoniqua Shandai, who plays one of the characters in Oliver’s Harlem yelled out, “Afrochella!” when the writer revealed the latest news. The Afrocella reference is for the festival that takes place in Ghana. It’s also a play on the Coachella festival that takes place in America. There is yet a production schedule or timeline as Oliver still has not submitted a new script for the sequel.

Around this time last year, Packer announced that the sequel will be returning when he appeared on Good Morning America.

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” he stated on the show. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

The first film has won accolades and several awards including Black Reel Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and an MTV Movie and TV Award.