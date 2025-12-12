Beauty by Ahsan Washington Give The Gift Of Glowing Skin With These Black-Owned Body And Skincare Brands These aren’t your typical Xmas gifts







The essence of holiday gifting extends beyond typical gifts to include Black-owned brands that provide nourishment, rejuvenation, and restoration. The ninth day of BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 12-Days Of Xmas Holiday Gift Guides features Black-owned skincare and body-care products that focus on serving clean beauty and wellness to boost melanin-rich skin.

Buttah Skin

Buttah Skin, created by Dorion Renaud, is a melanin-focused skincare with hydration systems, vitamin C serums, and shea-based routines designed for darker skin tones. The brand started in 2018 to cater to the needs of melanin-rich skin that were missing from mainstream beauty products. Buttah Skin creates gift sets focused on moisturizing and glowing skin. It is highly suitable for gifting.

Topicals

The company Topicals was established by Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, who work with dermatologists to deliver science-based treatments. The Faded serum from Topicals is their most recognized product, which addresses dark spots and discoloration. Topicals launched in 2020 and rapidly achieved the leading position for hyperpigmentation treatments both online and in major retail outlets. The product is a favorite holiday choice due to its clinical active ingredients and proven results.

KNC Beauty

Since 2016, KNC Beauty has led its consumers with self-care products, under the leadership of trendsetter Kristen Noel Crawley. KNC Beauty has gained popularity among influencers through its Instagram-famous collagen lip masks and retinol-infused eye masks. The masks are both fun and effective, which makes them ideal gifts to fill stockings.

Undefined Beauty

The brand Undefined Beauty was established by Dorian Morris to provide clean, plant-based beauty products to all people. Botanical serums together with oils and wellness essentials deliver effective results. Undefined Beauty products serve wellness enthusiasts who want chemical-free skincare with high performance and are accessible online and at Ulta stores.

Oui The People

Oui The People is a brand that was founded by Karen Young and is disrupting traditional narratives in women’s shaving. Its products include skin-barrier-focused body glosses, serums, and sleek razors. Since the 2010s, the brand has gained traction by redefining body care beyond the blade. Oui The People’s products are available online and at premium retailers. The target audience is those who value soft, radiant skin.

Hanahana Beauty

Abena Boamah-Acheampong established Hanahana Beauty to market ethically obtained whipped shea butters and body care products from Ghana. The brand’s transparent practices focus on craftsmanship and clean ingredients have gained online popularity through clean beauty marketplaces.

Bolden

The skincare brand Bolden was founded by sisters Chinelo Chidozie and Ndidi Obidoa to create daily skincare essentials, including brightening toners and moisturizers and SPF products, designed for melanin. In 2015, Bolden extended its operations to mass retail markets to expand its customer base. The brand provides affordable skincare solutions that deliver consistent results.

Absolute Joi

Dr. Anne Beal established Absolute Joi as a brand that delivers dermatologist-developed skin care solutions for melanin-rich sensitive skin. The brand offers gentle serums together with moisturizers and SPF products which help restore skin balance while achieving clarity. Absolute Joi launched as a clinical solution for skin types that lacked proper care and now sells products through their online store and specific retail locations. The brand serves clients with sensitive skin who need fragrance-free formulas that deliver effective results.

54 Thrones

The luxurious body butter and botanical skincare brand 54 Thrones was established by Christina Funke Tegbe. It draws its inspiration from African beauty traditions. The brand’s products deliver a sensorially rich experience that connects customers to their cultural heritage through ancestral ingredients. Through clean beauty retailers and celebrity endorsements, 54 Thrones has earned consumer affection and now sells its products through online platforms as well as Sephora and Nordstrom stores.

Sheanut Organix

Sheanut Organix is a clean organic beauty brand founded by Leara Brown, which provides chemical-free skincare and haircare solutions for people with acne, eczema, alopecia, and other sensitivities. The brand website sells the natural formulation products to consumers who want relief and they make ideal gifts for people who need gentle therapeutic alternatives.

Lautir Beauty

Shvona Chung founded Lautir Beauty. The brand encourages minimalist clean-beauty routines through their high-performance essential productsb which include serums along with cleansers and moisturizers. The brand serves customers who want clean and elevated skincare solutions for their daily routine.

KED Cosmetics

KED Cosmetics operates as a black-owned beauty brand that specializes in creating bold makeup products designed for melanin-rich skin. The brand provides high-pigment color cosmetics, lip products, and complexion shades that serve deeper skin tones. The main goal of KED Cosmetics is to address the missing color range options found in mainstream makeup products.

Hyper Skin

The brand Hyper Skin, founded by Desiree, tackles hyperpigmentation head-on. Their vitamin C and fruit acid-based brightening serums have become popular because they specifically target the primary skin issue that impacts melanin: dark spots. You can find Hyper Skin products through their website and specific retail locations, which makes them an ideal present for people who struggle with uneven skin tone or post-acne marks.

