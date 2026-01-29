Research Reveals Weighty Concerns About Long-Term Use Of GLP-1 Meds

While GLP-1 medications have revolutionized weight loss, recent studies suggest that their benefits may not be long-lasting for many users.

Ongoing research shows that when patients stop taking GLP-1 drugs, they tend to regain the weight. Additionally, the weight-related medical conditions that initially prompted the treatment may also return.

According to research from the University of Oxford, experts estimate that many patients’ weight will return to pre-treatment levels within about 1.7 years after stopping medications. Cardiometabolic markers, such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes-related markers, tend to decline roughly 1.4 years after discontinuing the medications.

Oprah Winfrey has openly discussed her journey with GLP-1. Winfrey said she gained weight after stopping the treatment and decided to resume the medications. In an interview with People, she explained that she has committed to using GLP-1 for life.

“If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it’s not your fault,” Winfrey told the outlet. “I want people to stop blaming yourself for genes and an environment you can’t control. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting.”

However, long-term use of the drug is not accessible to some individuals. On average, patients pay at least $4,200 out of pocket each year for GLP-1s like Ozempic, Zepbound, and Wegovy. Patients also need to consider changes in their health insurance. As demand increases, more employers have stopped covering the cost of these expensive medications.

In a 2025 study, researchers analyzed the health records of 77,310 Danish adults who used Wegovy. The study found that 52 percent of people stopped taking the drug within a year due to costs. Some respondents noted that they stopped the medication because of side effects, which can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and constipation.

As it becomes clearer that GLP-1s may require a lifelong financial and medical commitment, researchers and clinicians are increasingly considering more permanent weight-loss options, such as Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG) and Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty. ESG typically costs around $12,000, and VSG costs about $17,000.

While the initial costs are more expensive than a year’s supply of GLP-1, the one-time nature of these procedures might make them a more attractive option for patients seeking lasting results.

