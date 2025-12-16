BE Global by Mitti Hicks Black-Owned Golden Krust Invests Over $18,000 To Jamaican Farmers For Hurricane Recovery Hurricane Melissa destroyed most of Jamaica’s agriculturally productive areas, resulting in estimated losses and damages of approximately $180 million.







Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurants, the Black family-owned Jamaican brand, has announced a J$3 million ($18,760) agricultural recovery initiative to support small farmers impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

The investment, made in partnership with the American Friends of Jamaica, will provide direct support to 10 farmers in St. Elizabeth, Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. Mary, and Manchester. These areas experienced significant crop loss, flooding, and infrastructure damage when the Category 5 storm made landfall on the island on Oct. 28, 2025.

Each farmer selected will receive J$300,000 worth of seedlings, equipment, and essential farming supplies to replant and restore their farms.

“Hurricane Melissa severely affected families and farmers across Jamaica, and we recognize how difficult it has been for many to restart after such a significant loss,” Jacqueline Hawthorne-Robinson, Golden Krust CEO, stated in a news release. “This is just the beginning of an ongoing rehabilitation effort.”

Jamaican Farmers Rebuilding Following Historic Storm

Hurricane Melissa caused catastrophic and historic damage in Jamaica. Described as the worst hurricane since records began, the storm killed at least 45 people and left hundreds of thousands in precarious living conditions.

The World Bank estimates $8.8 billion in physical damage, roughly 41% of the country’s GDP. According to the United Nations, 36% of homes in the western part of the country were either damaged or destroyed. Nearly half a million people are reportedly left in precarious conditions, facing profound uncertainty.

As the U.S. Department of Agriculture points out, Hurricane Melissa destroyed most of Jamaica’s agriculturally productive areas, resulting in estimated losses and damages of approximately $180 million.

“As the Government of Jamaica begins its recovery efforts, the immediate and medium-term risks of food shortages remain a serious concern,” the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service stated.

Jamaican farmers said Golden Krust’s support could not have come at a better time and described the investments as “immeasurable.”

“We know we have a partner who is not only just talk, but who takes action, and that is where the rubber meets the road,” said Luke Lee, director of Clarendon-based Gen Paradise Company Limited.

