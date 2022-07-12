Google Maps Now Allows Businesses To Identify As LGBTQ+ Owned

Google has introduced a label in Maps and search that allows businesses to self-identify as LGBTQ-owned, adding to a series of labels on the application.

Gizmodo reports the feature comes with the ability to report any related harassment. It is available to all businesses in the U.S. that have a profile on Google. Other labels already on the app identify businesses as Black, Latino, and veteran- and women-owned businesses.

The labels have to be applied by the business owners, not the public. Once added, the labels will show on Google Maps and in search results for LGBTQ+ owned businesses. Google already has tools and resources in place for people seeking LGBTQ+ businesses that allow business owners to add labels including LGBTQ-friendly, transgender safe space, and gender-neutral restrooms.

“This builds on our previous work with the globally available LGBTQ+ friendly and transgender safe space attributes, and offers a more objective attribute that only businesses can add to their profiles,” Mackenzie Thomas, product and marketing inclusion lead at Google, wrote in a blog post.

Business owners who want to apply the label will have to go to their profile, click on the edit profile button, and select “business information.” Users can then select the more tab and choose from categories that business owners can identify as.

Google has also included a system that allows business owners to report any abuse or harassment they receive from customers as a result of their label, including negative or abusive reviews and comments. Google will investigate each and all claims and take the appropriate action.

“A flag in the window of a small business has the power to bring queer folks together, to celebrate our joy, honor our history, and fight for our diverse community. It’s our hope that this attribute will allow business owners to celebrate their identity and community with the world,” Google added in the blog post.