GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Questions Evolution In Strange Statement, ‘Why Are There Still Apes?’

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker questioned the theory of evolution in an interview at a Georgia church Sunday.

“At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not?” Walker said on Sunday at the Sugar Hill Church in Sugar Hill, Georgia, during an interview.

Sugar Hill Church’s Lead Pastor Chuck Allen responded, “Every time I read or hear that, I think to myself, ‘You just didn’t read the same Bible I did.'”

“That’s what’s interesting, though. If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it,” Walker continued.

Walker, a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, is running for Rev. Raphael Warnock‘s Senate seat. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the former running back. The two men know each other well as Walker previously played for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, which was owned at one time by Trump.

NPR reports Walker also questioned science’s role in human conception and development.

“Then the conception of a baby. Let me tell you, science can’t do that,” Walker said. “They’re trying to do it, but it can’t, because there had to be a God.”

When asked for clarification on his comment, Walker’s Communications Director Mallory Blount told NPR, “Herschel believes all human life is created by God.”

Walker’s Senate run has led to some of the darker days of the former running back’s life. After releasing his 2008 book, where he describes his mental health issues, his ex-wife Cynthia Grossman said he pointed a gun at her head and threatened to kill her.

The pair divorced in 2001, and in 2005 Grossman was granted a protective order against Walker. Axios reported that two other women have also accused the former running back of domestic violence, but his campaign denied the claims.

The former Cowboy is the favorite to win the Republican nomination and challenge Warnock for his seat. Trump will also hold a rally next week in Commerce, Georgia, for both Walker and Sen. David Perdue (R), who is running against Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary for governor.