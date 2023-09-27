Got To Go! Sen. Cory Booker Calls For Resignation of Sen. Bob Menendez Amid Bribery Charges

According to Forbes, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) wants his fellow New Jersey colleague Sen. Bob Menendez to resign immediately.

Reports came out on Sept. 22 that Menendez and his wife, Nadine, allegedly accepted bribes from three Jersey-based businessmen—Wael Hana, a/k/a “Will Hana,” Jose Uribe, and Fred Daibes– in exchange for using the senator’s official office for financial gain. Booker released a statement saying the charges put the trust of New Jersey residents at risk. The New Jersey politician reportedly used his influence to benefit the Egyptian government.

“The allegations are of such a nature that the faith and trust of New Jerseyans, as well as those he must work with to be effective, have been shaken to the core.”

The response from the outspoken state official was immediately looked upon since Booker was a character witness for Menendez during an earlier corruption trial, often referring to him as a friend and mentor.

Since the charges were announced, Menendez claimed he would stay in office and fight to clear his name—however, nearly nine Democratic senators—Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Jon Tester, Tammy Baldwin, Bob Casey, Jacky Rosen, Andy Kim, Martin Heinrich, Mark Kelly, and Michael Bennet joined Booker in the resignation call. “Stepping down is not an admission of guilt but an acknowledgment that holding public office often demands tremendous sacrifices at great personal cost,” Booker said, according to North Jersey.

“Senator Menendez has made these sacrifices in the past to serve. And in this case, he must do so again. I believe stepping down is best for those Senator Menendez has spent his life serving.”

The Justice Department is charging the couple with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy to engage honest services fraud. The couple is accused of receiving thousands of dollars in bribes in cash, gold bars, and a luxury car for favors. Menendez has denied all the charges, claiming the “allegations leveled against me are just that” and “will be the biggest fight yet.