Grab This Refurbished MacBook Air For Under $300

When it comes to technology, few companies have experienced as much success over time as Apple.

Apple products can be seen virtually everywhere across the globe. While Apple’s MacBook line of computers sparked widespread acclaim, the company has since held a firm grip on the mobile arena through its popular cell phones, tablets and smartwatches.

For all of Apple’s accolades, the one drawback for loyal customers and non-Apple users alike is its lofty prices.

Thanks to this special Apple Days deal, price doesn’t have to be a barrier between you and a high-performing MacBook Air.

For a limited time, you can purchase this refurbished Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5 for just $265.99. That’s a savings of 55% from its MSRP ($599).

Apple Days begins on Oct. 16 and ends on Oct. 22–by Popular Demand, this Deal has been extended 24 hours!

This laptop is graded “B”, which means “it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.”

It’s powered by an Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor that gives it more than enough processing speed to tackle tasks thrown its way. This laptop also comes with Intel Turbo Boost technology to give it that extra kick when needed. It packs 128GB of flash storage which offers plenty of space for saving your files and data.

Users who watch a lot of movies or television shows on their computers will be visually pleased. The Intel® HD Graphics 6000 card renders high-quality images and smoothly streams video across the 11.6-inch screen. Its resolution of 1366 x 768 delivers enhanced picture quality with frugal power consumption.

Those with iPhones, iPads or an Apple Watch can move easily from those devices to this laptop through Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi accessibility.

This silver laptop can run for nine hours on a single charge. It comes with two USB 3.0 ports, and it ships with the preinstalled macOS: X operation system.

Apple Days make this impressive laptop available at a low price. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.