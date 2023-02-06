Grammy Artists Walk Away with Lavish Gift Suitcases Valued Over $60K

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards was one for the books. Music fans around the world witnessed their favorite artists take home awards, on top of witnessing history as Beyonce was celebrated as the most decorated artist of all time, with a record of over 30 Grammy’s under her belt.

But what else did the artists win that night? NBC reports Lash Fary, co-founder of Distinctive Assets, has curated the Grammy gift lounge with swag bags for over 20 years. Each year, attendees get cute gifts, but this year, they rolled away a suitcase containing items valued at $60,000. Fary said the gifts are a way for artists who lose to still feel like winners. “If you go home cause you lost to Beyoncé or Lizzo or whoever ends up winning, you still get some fabulous swag,” Fary says.

This year’s gifts ranged from affordable to out of this world, starting with Beekeeper’s Naturals Propolis Throat Spray (selling for $14 on Amazon, according to The Daily Beast) to a robot dog, which hasn’t even been released yet. In case artists need a snack or something to drink, the suitcase had Karma Nuts and Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, which NBC reported as the official wine for the Grammy’s. Fary said the gift bags or suitcases are completely free to artists, but they will have to pay taxes on them and claim them as a business gift.

The L.A.-based marketing company primarily works with small businesses, who benefit greatly by having Cardi B or other Grammy-winning artists using their products. NBC News listed some of the businesses, like Dr. Thomas Su of ArtLipo Plastic Surgery, who provided a $10,000.00 voucher for the suitcases. Korean-owned skincare brand, Banila Co., provided their popular Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm, according to The Daily Beast.

Another gift didn’t even fit in the suitcase – a Bugaboo Fox 3 stroller, valued at over $1,000, but also for a good cause. Fary told NBC News that Bugaboo is working with an organization called Baby2Baby and will donate one stroller to a family in need for every celebrity they gave one to in the lounge.