Grammys Hosts ‘Whitney Houston Hotel’ Launch in Week-Long Celebration of Singer’s 60th Birthday

She may not have been singing about us when she said “I Will Always Love You,” but the world will always love her back.

To mark the late singer Whitney Houston‘s 60th birthday, the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave have launched the “Whitney Houston Hotel,” as part of Grammy week. The Grammys will take place Sunday, February 5.

According to Variety, the week-long celebration will honor Houston’s career and life through an exhibit, pop-up shop, live performances, a party, and more.

The week’s events are set to take place at the W Hotel in Hollywood, presented by Sony and sponsored by MAC Cosmetics, Proflowers, and City National Bank.

The exhibit will feature memorabilia that includes photos of Houston, in addition to a collection of the iconic gowns the superstar wore during some of the most legendary moments of her career. Attendees can also expect to experience a pop-up shop featuring exclusive merchandise and electronics in honor of Houston.

A lineup of celebrity artists will perform their own pieces of music and some of Houston’s hit songs. The two days of live music will include Grammy winner and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams; actress and Grammy-nominated singer Amber Riley; Baby Tate and Teddy Swims, and Coco Jones.

The unveiling of the WH-Whitney Houston Hotel will take place Wednesday, February 1, along with the opening of the Whitney Houston Pop-Up Retail Shop, Gallery, and the Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Immersive Listening Lounge.

Primary Wave Music and the Estate of Whitney E. Houston will co-host the Primary Wave 16th Annual Pre-Grammy Carpet & Party on Saturday night with a special guest DJ.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, MAC Cosmetics announced its December collaboration with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston for a limited-edition beauty product line in honor of the singer’s legacy.

Houston, one of the biggest pop stars of the late 20th century, died in 2012. She was 48 years old.