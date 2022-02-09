Green Enterprise and Digital Venture Partners Announce HBCU College to Career Initiative to Help Black Grads Enter the Cannabis Industry

Green Enterprise and DVP will partner with nearly a dozen Black colleges to create pathways to the emerging cannabis industry, beginning with a two-day event at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA.

Green Enterprise, a virtual video interview series produced and operated by Digital Venture Partners and BLACK ENTERPRISE, has announced the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative. The series of on-campus events will bring together entrepreneurs, state officials, and thought leaders to discuss solutions to create a point of entry in the emerging cannabis industry, as well as meaningful pathways to success.

“The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension and our partner Ilera Holistic Healthcare are pleased to be a part of the Green Enterprise College to Career Initiative,” said Dr. Janana Snowden, Executive Director of the Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants at the Southern University Ag Center, in a statement. “As one of Louisiana’s two licenses holders to grow medical marijuana, we are proud to take part in this opportunity to share resources and educate the community about opportunities in the hemp and cannabis industries.”

Produced by Digital Venture Partners and Black Cannabis Week, the events, content, and programming will take place throughout the remainder of 2022, and feature a combination of conversations and lectures covering a wide range of topics, from entrepreneurship to cannabis marketing to building an inclusive industry, beginning at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. The inaugural event takes place on February 18th and 19th, at the Southern University Law Center, in partnership with the Southern University Agriculture Center and Law Center, respectively. More schools and events will be announced over the coming months.

The presenting sponsor, Curaleaf, will facilitate special conversations, initiatives, and leave-behinds to begin in-earnest partnerships between cannabis operators and HBCUs, fostering an effective talent pipeline into the industry.

The initiative’s Official Education Partner, Cresco Labs through its SEED™ initiative will present cannabis programming tailored to communities disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs. These efforts are designed to help individuals develop the skills needed to strategically and successfully enter the cannabis industry. SEED™ builds collaborative relationships with colleges and universities to prepare students for careers in the growing cannabis industry.

The cannabis industry is an emerging field with a vast array of opportunities. SULC is equipping its students to engage in a variety of areas pertaining to compliance, policy, governmental relations, and other aspects of the cannabis industry. – Dr. Marla Dickerson – Associate Vice Chancellor of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives at Southern University Law Center.

Key topics such as social impact, economics, and entrepreneurship will be covered. The full schedule is available at GreenEnterpriseHBCU.live.