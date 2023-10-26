Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn H.E.R. To Kick Off 2023 World Series With National Anthem Singer H.E.R. is taking her talents to the main stage as she's been tapped to perform the national anthem at the 2023 World Series.











On Oct. 25, Major League Baseball announced that H.E.R. will sing the anthem on Friday, Oct. 27, ahead of the Texas Rangers showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks for Game 1 of the 2023 World Series, Billboard reported. It’s a huge gig for the “Focus” singer after performing “America the Beautiful” at the 2021 Super Bowl, Billboard reported.

She’ll be followed up by Pearle Peterson, the 2023 Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth Talent Performer, who will perform the anthem ahead of Game 2 on Saturday.

H.E.R., who’s one Tony award away from securing EGOT status, is rolling high ahead of her acting debut in The Color Purple musical film. A super trailer was recently released that highlighted her performance as Squeak in the musical remake of the Broadway show. This time around, Squeak goes from a juke joint waitress to an aspiring singer, via The Hollywood Reporter.

She stars alongside a mega cast of A-listers, including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi. The musical was executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in the original 1985 film; Steven Spielberg, who directed the original; and music producer legend, Quincy Jones.

The film could garner another Academy Award for the H.E.R. following her 2021 win for best original song for “Fight for You,” off the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack. She’s put in a lot of work to get to where she is and knew it was only a matter of time before the world saw her light shine.