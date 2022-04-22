Hack Into Your Daily Productivity With Focuster

Although it’s an old cliché, the most valuable asset we possess is time. When managed successfully, the benefits are priceless. When not, well, impacts can snowball causing a mad dash for deadlines or priorities.

Focuster Productivity App offers a great way to boost productivity and maximize your free time. For a limited time, it’s available for just $59. That’s a savings of 87% from its MSRP ($480). Your one-time purchase entitles you to lifetime access to this product.

According to Focuster, one’s waster hours each month translates to “about $1,800 a month in lost revenue per person.” This product is designed to help you work more efficiently, allowing you to accomplish more in less time.

With the help of this software, you have many deployable tools and services at your tips: a calendar, smart reminders, progress trackers and so much more.

The streamlined interface design is geared to boost focus, increase productivity, prioritize tasks, and eliminate distractions. The instant calendar rescheduling function automatically updates your priorities. There are smart reminders to keep you focused throughout the day. Track your progress with an activity bar that lets your view your day at a glance, completed tasks, pending tasks, and time left to finish them.

Twenty-seven verified reviewers have rated this 4.5 stars.

“It is wonderful. It’s just like a personal assistant with your calendar. It automatically puts your tasks into the calendar to fit your free time. If you can’t finish some tasks, it automatically puts these into the next day. You can prioritize some tasks than others,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Anh L.

Other features include priority-based auto-scheduling, daily planning, real-time calendar updates, recurring actions, and calendar sync for a single Google account.

Whether you’re a student looking to squeeze the most out of your day or a busy professional looking to boost productivity, the features and tools in the Focuster Productivity App have just what you’re looking for. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.