Love On Your Hair For Valentine’s Day With 5 Of The Best Bask & Lather Co. Products

Valentine’s Day allows people to show affection to others and to focus on self-care, which enhances personal confidence and overall well-being. The founder, Shaina Rainford, established Bask & Lather Co. to provide natural haircare solutions for growth, which attracted a loyal customer base through personal experience and community-driven needs. The misdiagnosis of a scalp condition that caused severe hair loss to Rainford’s younger sister inspired her to create this Black-owned brand, with plant-based formulations, that restore scalp health while strengthening hair strands for long-term improvement. Bask & Lather’s most popular products from their Valentine’s Day collection provide a perfect reminder that self-love can start with caring for your hair. The products make perfect additions to self-care hair routines that focus on intentional practice and restoration while delivering measurable results.

Scalp Stimulator Hair Growth Oil

The Scalp Stimulator Hair Growth Oil helps with thinning hair, hair loss, or slow hair growth by nourishing the scalp and improving circulation to stimulate stronger, healthier hair when used regularly. Use the product one-to-four times per week or every day if you have localized thinning or bald spots. The cold-pressed blend of rosemary and mint and omega fatty acids promotes hair growth and scalp health through root nourishment and irritation relief and dandruff reduction, and shine enhancement.

Hair Elixir Oil

The Hair Elixir Oil is a strengthening oil that contains Jamaican Black Castor Oil with vitamins and nutrients to lock moisture into fragile hair while reducing breakage. The product functions as a pre-poo treatment, heat protectant, and hot-oil treatment when applied 3 to 4 times weekly on damp or dry hair. The product is commonly used with Scalp Stimulator. It hydrates hair while softening strands and improving manageability, which supports healthy hair growth.

Stimulating Scalp & Hair Balm

The Stimulating Scalp & Hair Balm combines shea and mango butters with jojoba oil and peppermint to provide extended hydration and shine to dry scalps and frizzy-textured hair. The balm creates a cooling sensation while improving scalp comfort and delivering antioxidants and vitamin E to support healthier roots and strands. Apply this product following a hydrating mist on wash day or whenever you need moisture and scalp relief. The product has become part of the best-selling collections while increasing its presence on major retail platforms.

Strengthen Hair Shampoo

The Strengthen Hair Shampoo is a pH-balanced shampoo that contains no sulfates, parabens, or silicones and cleanses the hair without removing its natural oils. Apply this product on wash days to start your hair care routine before using conditioner and treatment products. The product comes in two sizes: standard and XL. The formula includes natural ingredients such as castor oil, grapefruit extract, and shea butter to support scalp health while minimizing hair breakage and dry scalp conditions.

Hydrating Hair Mist

This lightweight spray includes aloe vera with avocado and glycerin to deliver instant hydration while managing frizz and soothing scalp itchiness. The mist enhances hair absorption of conditioners and oils while delivering scalp itch relief.

The Hydrating Hair Mist is designed for daily use and can be applied before styling hair. Bask & Lather provides this product in two different sizes: regular and XL.

