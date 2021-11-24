Halle Berry Says Son Her 8-Year-Old Son ‘Married’ Her and Boyfriend Van Hunt in A Private ‘Commitment Ceremony’

Halle Berry isn’t technically married to her boyfriend Van Hunt, but the two are committed to each other thanks to her 8-year-old son, Maceo.

On Monday, the Bruised star and director appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and explained her relationship status with Hunt following an impromptu “commitment ceremony” her son gave her and Van.

“This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, ‘Mom, you should get married to him,'” Berry recalled. “I said, ‘Really, I should marry him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.’ So we’re like, ‘Oh, okay. We’re married!’ But we’re not married. So that’s our commitment ceremony. It’s silly. It’s sweet.”

Berry, who shares Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 13-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with ex Gabriel Aubry, explained the beauty of a blended family.

“What I love about it is, when you blend families, it’s really hard,” Berry said. “So the good news is, my kids are comfortable, and that’s all that matters. If they ain’t happy, we ain’t happy. That’s all you need. You just need them to be happy.”

It’s been over a year since Berry and Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020. The Academy award-winning actress gushed over how dating the musician made her a better mother three months later.

“I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” she told Women’s Health. “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

“I’m reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first because I can’t be a good mother for my children if I’m not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself,” she noted.