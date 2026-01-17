Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn Harris County, Texas Named Deadliest Place In The US For Black Mothers To Give Birth New research identifies Harris County Texas as one of the deadliest places in the U.S. for Black women to give birth.







New research shows Harris County is the most dangerous place in the U.S. for Black women to give birth, with maternal and infant death rates that have at times surpassed both Texas and national averages.

A recent study by local public health officials found that from 2016 to 2020, Black women in Harris County had a maternal mortality rate of 83.4 deaths per 100,000 live births — the highest in the nation, Capital B News reports. In 2020, the national rate was 55.3 for Black women and 19.1 for white women.

Infant mortality for Black babies in Harris County was also alarming: 11.66 deaths per 1,000 births from 2016 to 2020, compared with a national rate of 5.4 per 1,000 in 2020. The alarming rates in Harris County have driven public health officials, researchers, and advocacy groups to intensify efforts to understand why Black mothers and infants are dying at such disproportionately high rates in the area.

Experts say addressing the crisis for Black mothers requires looking at systemic issues, including racial bias, unequal health care access, delays in treatment, and gaps in care. Houston OB-GYN Esohe Faith Ohuoba said the disparities largely stem from social determinants of health.

“Things like access to quality care, financial stability, housing, education, and even the stress that comes from navigating systemic inequities,” she said, adding how large the state of Texas is as another factor.

A major factor, Ohuba said, is the high levels of poor communication between a patient and a doctor.

“It is important that we are listening to patients, answering their questions, and paying close attention to their symptoms,” she said. “That’s where the quality of care and communication from the health care team becomes critical. Was the patient heard? Were warning signs recognized, and was treatment timely?”

As of 2024, Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes, with over 80% of these deaths considered preventable, according to the CDC. Experts say addressing the crisis requires confronting its root cause: racism within the medical system.

“Often it’s about systemic gaps in communication, cultural awareness, and trust,” Ohuoba said. “But the result is the same: Women of color don’t always receive the same level of attention or intervention as others.”

From 2019 to 2024, maternal morbidity rates in Texas rose 24.5%, while Harris County saw an even larger increase of 34.7%, according to an analysis by Teresa Do of the University of Texas at Austin. Local hospitals, including Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, Harris Health Ben Taub, and the Women’s Hospital of Texas, reported among the highest rates, in part because they treat the most complex, high-risk cases.

In 2024, Memorial Hermann recorded roughly 250 severe maternal morbidity cases per 10,000 deliveries. Hospitals say they are taking steps to address disparities, such as Memorial Hermann’s maternal health access committee and Texas Children’s quality‑assurance and performance‑improvement review of every case.

Black women are also leading efforts to improve maternal health. Rayna Reid Rayford founded Pregnant and Black, a nonprofit that connects Black expectant mothers with culturally competent care, advocates, and resources through a mobile app launching April 11 during Black Maternal Health Week.

Kay Matthews started The Shades of Blue Project in 2013, four months after losing a stillborn child, to raise awareness of the link between infant loss and mental health.

“It’s going to take more investment to allow the Black-led entities to take the helm and move the work forward. We need funding,” said Angela Doyinsola Aina, co-founder and executive director of the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, which created the “Black Maternal Health Week” movement in 2016.

