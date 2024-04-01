News by Rafael Pena Harvard Law Graduate Chike Achebe Trades Corporate Law For Public Housing Renovation Chike Achebe, Harvard law graduate, trades corporate law for a more hands-on approach to addressing housing issues in Irvington, New Jersey.









NJ.com reports that Chike Achebe, a 32-year-old with a law degree from Harvard, is swapping corporate law for a more hands-on approach to addressing housing issues in his hometown of Irvington, New Jersey. Armed with legal expertise and practical skills learned from his father, Achebe is on a mission to revitalize public housing, starting with the Camptown Gardens complex.

Growing up near the Camptown Gardens complex, Achebe witnessed the challenges faced by residents living in substandard conditions. Despite the obstacles, he credits his upbringing and educators for paving the way to his success, including his journey to Harvard Law School.

“They invested in me,” Chike Achebe remarked. “And now I want to double down on the investment that people made in me.”

Departing from a lucrative career in corporate law, Achebe founded Legacy Development Partners, focusing on renovating housing for low-income individuals. His commitment to housing stems from a belief that it serves as a foundation for addressing various societal issues, including crime and addiction.

“Housing is my passion,” Achebe emphasized, highlighting the importance of providing safe and secure homes for all.

With his legal background and practical skills acquired from his father, a contractor, Achebe manages projects from start to finish. His approach combines legal acumen with hands-on oversight, ensuring that renovations meet high standards.

Achebe’s recent contract with the Irvington Housing Authority reflects his dedication to improving living conditions for Camptown Gardens residents. Despite challenges the housing authority faces, including a recent takeover by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Achebe remains committed to his mission.

“Those teachers that invested in me, and there’s nothing that I could do to pay them back,” Achebe reflected. “But I’m going to invest in someone else.”

While Achebe acknowledges that his career path may differ from his parent’s expectations, he finds fulfillment in pursuing work that aligns with his passion for housing reform.

“I think they would prefer me to do the fancy law firm stuff, but I don’t think they’re totally against it,” Achebe said of his parents. “But I do think they know that I am much more happy doing stuff I am passionate about.”

As Achebe ascends the stairs of Camptown Gardens with a bucket of paint in hand, he symbolizes a new generation of leaders dedicated to effecting positive change in their communities, one housing renovation at a time.

