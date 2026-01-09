The Not-So-Shocking Reasons Why 60% Of High School Students Aren’t Considering HBCUs

A heart-breaking survey from the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has revealed that 60% of high school scholars aren’t aware of how attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can be a gateway to their futures, AfroTech reports.

The “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges” study, which polled 150 high school students, teachers and school counselors from seven schools in the northeast, midwest and West coast, showed a staggering number of knowledge gaps when it comes to the benefit of HBCUs.

Researchers found 61% of students had almost no familiarity with the institutions that have bred Black icons such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Kamala Harris, and Rev. Jessie Jackson.

Meanwhile, 67% of teachers and 60% of counselors were only somewhat aware. Even worse, 53% of surveyed students said school counselors never mentioned HBCUs as an option for them post graduation.

For white and Hispanic students, 83% and 80% had little to no knowledge of HBCUs compared to close to half of Black students. The silver lining is that out of 58% of students who admitted to not knowing much, 14% expressed interest or planned to attend after guidance from teachers or counselors.

Researchers recommend a number of improvements to close the gaps, including more exposure to HBCU scholarships and financial aid in addition to anti-bias training. Several institutions are known to send financial aid information directly to the schools and even collaborate on anti-bias training for staff teaching K-12.

Study co-author and UNCF’s director of K-12 research and advocacy, Dr. Meredith B.L. Anderson, feels it’s time for school leaders to step up as grade school is pivotal for college readiness.

“The pivotal role of K-12 schools in shaping students’ college aspirations and preparedness cannot be overstated,” Anderson said. “Teachers and school counselors carry considerable influence in guiding students through the college application process.”

While students are still encouraged to attend whatever school they want, HBCUs are known as providing more a stellar education and creating a vivid and robust sense of community for Black students and others well after they graduate.

An HBCU may be the best choice. If a student wants to be a doctor, enrolling in Xavier University of Louisiana and Prairie View A&M University in Texas makes sense as they rank among the 10 producers of Black doctors compared to all U.S. institutions, according to BET.

As gaming has evolved from popular hobby to career, Benedict College now hosts an Esports gaming major, making the South Carolina-based HBCU the first to have the degree.

