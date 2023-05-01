Heading To The Derby! Joy Taylor Crowned Minority Owner of Jace's Road

The only Black woman to lead on a sports opinion show is making groundbreaking moves in the field of horse racing.

National sports media powerhouse Joy Taylor has stepped into the coveted position of minority owner of the 3-year-old colt, Jace’s Road. This historical move is a culmination of wins as the team heads down to the Churchill Commons on May 6th, 2023 for the annual Kentucky Derby, also known as the 149th renewal of The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.

“I am so honored to be a part of this historical moment. It is so very meaningful to have ownership and equity in a horse, particularly a horse that’s going to run in the iconic Kentucky Derby,” Taylor said in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Taylor (@joytaylortalks)

There is no easy feat against the Kentucky Derby qualifications for a racehorse.

Jace’s Road, who has a record of two wins, two- thirds and career earnings of $238,050, is among a total of 369 3-year-olds made eligible to compete in this year’s highly competitive Triple Crown series.

After traveling along the Road to the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky-born horse racer successfully beat the 5.4% odds of making the list of 20 that earn a spot at the starting gate at the Kentucky Derby. Coming in with 45 points, Jace’s Road will challenge 19 other horses in the once-in-a-lifetime $3 million first leg of the Triple Crown for U.S. horse racing.

The accomplished Fox Sports’ SPEAK talk show host is no stranger to horseracing. Through America’s Best Racing, Taylor was connected to West Point Thoroughbreds Season 2 of “A Stake in Stardom” program, where she gained access to an elite community of Throughbred racing.

“I’ve been learning so much about horseracing and it was simply breathtaking to learn how very rare it is to have a horse race in the Kentucky Derby, I am honored! I’m really looking forward to learning more about the business,” Taylor said, per the release.

For Taylor, her presence in the field stands for something far greater. She is proud to represent for women of color in the horse racing space.

“Representation on the ownership side for a sport that is very exclusive is important for me, as visibility and taking up space is areas that may have not always been inclusive, is something that’s always been an important part of my career and my brand,” said the newly minted Thoroughbred owner,” Taylor said.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC as part of a 7 ½-hour program and will also be live streamed on Peacock. Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET.

Good Luck Team Jace’s Road!