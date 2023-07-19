Heinz Helps Black-Owned Food Businesses ‘Ketchup’ With $1M In Grants

For the third consecutive year, Heinz will join forces with The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice (SRRJ) to contribute an additional $1 million in Black Kitchen Initiative grants for Black food business entrepreneurs nationwide.

The organizations entered into a multi-year partnership in 2020 and have continued their mission to preserve and uplift the legacy of Black-owned food businesses by providing necessary financial assistance to the tune of $3 million thus far. “The HEINZ Black Kitchen Initiative aims to celebrate and preserve the legacy of Black food culture by helping to break down barriers that keep Black voices and cooking out of America’s culinary space,” says Megan Lang, director of Brand Communications, HEINZ. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with The LEE Initiative and SRRJ. We’ve heard from past recipients just how impactful the grants have been in supporting their businesses across the country, and we are thrilled to provide another $1 million in grants in 2023.”

Throughout the year, Heinz will award 60 grants through The LEE Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice, with eligible businesses receiving up to $25,000. As a way to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of Black food businesses to the culinary language of the country, Heinz’s contribution to the initiative is intended to help the more than 37% of Black businesses that have difficulty accessing new capital and financing to promote long-term business growth and lasting success. “Through our partnership with HEINZ and SRRJ, we’re elated to have the chance to uplift so many talented business owners across the country and to empower diverse entrepreneurs in the hospitality space,” says Lindsey Ofcacek, co-founder and executive director of The LEE Initiative. “We’re especially excited to continue doing this work, given the success and growth of past grant recipients. There is undoubtedly more work to be done in making the industry more equitable, but I’m grateful we can play a part in deploying resources to these incredible Black entrepreneurs.”