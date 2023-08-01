Henrietta Lacks’ Family Celebrates Her 103rd Birthday With Historic Settlement Against Biotech Company That Stole Her Cells

As the world celebrates Henrietta Lacks’ 103rd birthday on Aug. 1, her family is celebrating a historic victory.

The family of Henrietta Lacks reached a settlement on July 31 in their lawsuit Monday against a biotech company for using Lacks’ immortal cells, also known as “HeLa cells,” CBS News reports. Filed in 2021, the suit sought compensation from Thermo Fisher Scientific for using the cells taken from Lacks without permission over 70 years ago.

They are still being used for medical research today.

While the settlement terms remain confidential, both parties are “pleased” with the resolution without involving the courts. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said during a press conference that the settlement is the best birthday gift as Lacks’ only living son and some of her grandchildren released balloons in her memory. “I can think of no better present… than to give her family some measure of respect for Henrietta Lacks, some measure of dignity for Henrietta Lacks, and most of all some measure of justice for Henrietta Lacks,” Crump said.

Happy birthday Henrietta Lacks! Henrietta died of cancer in 1951, but cells taken from her are still being used today for medical research! Her breakthrough contributions to modern medicine have changed and saved many lives. Today, we thank her for her gift! pic.twitter.com/9GFy7y3IQO — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 1, 2023

To undergo treatment for cervical cancer, the Baltimore native went to Johns Hopkins in 1951, where doctors realized her biopsied cancer cells were doubling every 20 to 24 hours instead of dying. Nicknamed the “HeLa cells,” the cells were taken and have been used to play a serious role in medical advancements and developments, including the polio vaccine and treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson’s disease.

Unfortunately, the cancer treatment didn’t work, as Lacks’ died the same year.

According to the Baltimore Banner, officials from Thermo Fisher Scientific told the family they waited too long to take legal action against them—even arguing that they shouldn’t be the only ones blamed for using the cells. They claim other companies around the world do the same thing. It wasn’t until decades later that the family found out about the cells.