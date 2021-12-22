Employee Found Dead in Plant After Rocky Mount QVC Distribution Center Fire

Edgecombe County officials have recovered the body of 21-year old Kevon Ricks who was working at a QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina when a massive fire erupted, destroying most of the facility. In a press release statement posted to Facebook, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body was found Sunday morning: “On 12/19/2021, at approximately 11:30 am, Fire Search and Recover members located a body on the outbound side of the loading dock of QVC. At 4:00 pm today the body was positively identified as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ricks as well as all team members affected by this tragedy.”

According to ABC station WTVD, Ricks’ loved ones had not heard from him since 1:15 on Saturday morning, about 45 minutes before the fire began. Ricks, father to a 1-year-old son, was on break at the distribution center, when he spoke with his fiancée on the phone. Stephanie Randolph, Ricks’ godmother, told the news station that she was concerned about him and reached out to local authorities to alert them that at least one person was unaccounted for.

“I’ve been crying all day. I’m not hurt for just myself, not just for his mother, not just for his son. I’m hurt for my son. I’m hurt for people who know he’s a humble guy,” Randolph told the news station. “He’s a great person.”

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans relayed information from QVC, in which the company shared they believed all the center’s employees appeared to be accounted for. However, after the county received a report from Randolph about her godson, Evans said it’s believed Ricks died of smoke inhalation since the fire did not spread to the part of the building where he was found.