‘Hey, President Barbie!’: Issa Rae Presides Over Barbie Land In Latest Film Trailer

Issa Barbie!

The award-winning visionary and creative Issa Rae presides on and off the screen.

In correspondence with the Warner Bros. release of the posters for Barbie, Rae took to social media today and reminded us of her presidential prowess with her own character poster for the upcoming Barbie film. Coming off the heels of the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit, our Luminary honoree is still floating, even in Barbie Land. Even in pink!

The Hoorae Media founder wrote via Instagram, “Hey, President Barbie!”

In the trailer, Rae can be seen in Barbie Land’s version of her oval office, handling business like she normally does.

The live-action feature film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken is based on the popular Barbie dolls, per Deadline. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, after beginning internationally on July 19.

Other stars included in the upcoming film are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. They were all adorned on first-look character posters for the unveiling today.

After Rae’s announcement, stars and studs flooded Issa’s Instagram post with praise, love, and support.

“Screaming. Yelling. I cannot wait to see this,” Quinta Brunson wrote. “Let’s go, Barbie!!!,” said Rae’s former co-star, Jay Ellis. “That’s our president!,” Hoorae Media praised. Yassss Black Barbie!!! I yelped when I saw this – out loud and off key!!,” said entrepreneur Kezia M. Williams.

Happy Issa Rae movie star season to everyone that celebrates 😌 #Barbie #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/i3yvvRen7d — Mekishana Pierre (@mekishana) April 4, 2023

Most recently, the Barbie trailer isn’t the only one Rae has shocked us with. She also plays none other than the marvelous Spider-Woman (real name Jessica Drew). In the full-length trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer, Jessica bursts onto the screen atop a fiery motorcycle, crashing through the barrier between universes to battle Vulture.