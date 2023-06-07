High School Graduate & His Father Fatally Shot Minutes After Ceremony

A mass shooting following a high school graduation left a graduate and his father dead.

Eighteen-year-old Shawn Jackson and his father, Renzo Smith, 36, were killed because of what police say was an “ongoing dispute.” The suspect was identified as Ameri Ty-John Pollard, 19, ABC News reported. Pollard is in custody, according to authorities. In a news conference, Richmond, Virginia, Police Chief Rick Edwards said the shooting was “targeted at one individual.”

The tragic end to the graduation happened around 5:13 p.m. in Monroe Park after a ceremony for students at Huguenot High School. Superintendent Jason Kamras said during the conference, “I shook his [Jackson] hand and wished him congratulations about 20 minutes before he died.” “Then, just a few minutes later, while enjoying the moment with his family in Monroe Park, he was gunned down. I can’t shake the image of him receiving CPR on the ground, still in his graduation gown.”

Five people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, one adult victim is in a “life-threatening condition.” Others were wounded in the chaos that ensued from the shooting. Jackson’s sister, 9, was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries” after she was hit by a car, according to police, per ABC News.

Republican Virginia Lt. Gov., Winsome Earle-Sears, is facing criticism for her response to the tragic event. She told WTVR CBS 6 Richmond live on air, “This is not about law-abiding gun owners. This is about gangs.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported on pushback from House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth. Scott Jr. shared on Twitter, “This gaslighting and political pandering by a LT. GOVERNOR who LITERALLY campaigned holding a picture of an assault rifle is lecturing others on preventing gun violence.” He continued, “She runs out to the scene with no empathy for the victims just thinking of how to appeal to MAGA.” Many other Democrats disagree with Earle-Sears’ response.