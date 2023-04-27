High School Senior Breaks National Record With 125 Scholarship Offers

New Orleans has produced its fair share of talent. The list includes the likes of Buddy Bolden, Louis Armstrong, Clint Smith, Jay Electronica and Sandra Broom. Up next is Dennis Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans.

According to 4WWL, Barnes set a national record, receiving scholarship offers from 125 universities, totaling more than $9 million. Barnes’ offers are more than any high school senior has ever received in the history of the United States.

Barnes applied to 200 schools across the U.S., but has yet to decide where he will begin his career as a collegiate scholar. He will make his decision May 2, 4WWL reported.

“I submitted college applications in August, with an eye on raising the bar high for college admissions. Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox and hundreds of scholarship offers,” Barnes said.

Barnes plans to major in computer science and criminal justice. Since his junior year at the International High School of New Orleans, Barnes has been dual-enrolled at the Southern University of New Orleans. As an incoming freshman, to whatever university he decides to attend, Barnes will already have college credits under his belt.

Dr. Adierah Berger, Head of the School for the International High School of New Orleans, said success is about having a vision.

“The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal,” Berger told 4WWL.

