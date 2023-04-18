Jay-Z and Mom, Gloria, Celebrate 20 Years of Giving Back With 2023 Scholarship Fund

The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund (SCSF), founded by rapper turned business mogul Jay-Z and his philanthropist mother Gloria, has been helping low-income students achieve their dreams of higher education since 2003. With the deadline for this year’s scholarship fast approaching, the SCSF is once again urging eligible students to apply.

The program provides individual scholarships directly to educational institutions to cover tuition and related expenses, including books, lab fees, travel, and select costs of living. Shawn Carter Scholars are also required to “give back” by performing community service and serving as mentors to younger students.

Eligibility requirements for the scholarship include being a US citizen or permanent resident, 25 years old or younger, and having a minimum GPA of 2.0. The scholarship is open to high school seniors, students with GED diplomas, undergraduate (2 year or 4 year) college students, and vocational or trade school students.

“The Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund has helped so many students across America achieve their goals of higher education,” said Gloria Carter, co-founder of the SCSF. “We believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunity, and we’re proud to provide students with the resources they need to succeed.”

Every year for the past twenty years, the SCSF has awarded scholarships to over 200 students across America with award amounts of up to $7,500. The deadline for this year’s scholarship will be on April 30th so interested students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information on the Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund and how to apply, please visit the organization’s website at www.JayZScholarship.com

This news first appeared on blacknews.com