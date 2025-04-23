YFN Lucci Gives Back To ATL Youth At The 2nd Annual ‘Golden Bunny Bash’

Rapper and entrepreneur YFN Lucci uplifted Atlanta’s youth on Easter with his second annual Golden Bunny Bash.

The Easter celebration marked the rapper’s first public appearance since his release from prison in January. Lucci used his return to the public eye to spread awareness of his organization and give back to his hometown.

Lucci’s nonprofit, Well Wishes Community Organization, partnered with another local community resource, The Blessing All Neighborhood Kids (B.A.N.K.) Foundation to bring the Golden Bunny Bash back for another year. Over 650 children and their families got to celebrate with one another on the Christian Holiday, which took place April 20.

“Being back in my community, seeing these kids smile—this is what matters most to me,” shared YFN Lucci in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Atlanta raised me, shaped me, and supported my dreams. Everything I do is about showing the community that someone who walked these same streets cares about their future and believes in them.”

While at The Bank Event Center, families engaged in scavenger hunts while listening to live music courtesy of DJ Lavish Lee. In a personal touch, Lucci’s four children also designed activations for the snacks and activities held at the bash. From “Justice’s Pop It Popcorn Station” to “Honest’s Eggstravagant Face Painting,” the event emphasized the importance and inclusion of family at every step.

My kids are my world, and I want them to understand that true success isn’t measured by what you have, but by what you give,” explained the 34-year-old. “I’m teaching them that being a support system for others isn’t optional—it’s our responsibility. When they see me organizing these

events and connecting with our community, they’re learning lessons that no amount of success or money could teach them.”

In May 2021, Lucci, alongside 11 others, faced a 105-count RICO indictment filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He accepted the plea bargain for the racketeering and other charges in January 2024, receiving a sentence of 10 years in prison with 10 years probation, with his ongoing jail stint counting for time served. He was released from prison a year later.

Now, the newly-freed artist hopes to keep inspiring and uplifting his Atlanta community through other initiatives held throughout the year. As for his fans, they hope the “Everyday We Lit” rapper will also release a new project or single to begin his new era of music.

