Home Depot Surveillance Reportedly Proves That Tyrese Is Lying About Racism Claims

The Home Depot is pulling out the receipts on Tyrese Gibson to debunk his claims of racism at a Los Angeles store location.

One month after Tyrese filed a $1 million lawsuit against the retail chain for alleged racial profiling, Home Depot is clapping back with surveillance footage showing exactly what happened when the singer/actor visited an LA store on the evening of February 11.

According to the newly filed documents, Tyrese brought a large amount of items to the cash register and the cashier proceeded to scan them, TMZ reports. But the “Fast and Furious” star apparently wasn’t done shopping and left the cash register to go grab more items.

The issue is that Tyrese reportedly left the cash register for about 25 minutes, which resulted in the cashier clearing the area. It’s a different account from Tyrese’s claims of a computer glitch that caused the delay, prompting him to go to the parking lot to avoid other customers recognizing the celebrity.

Tyrese claims he told the cashier that members of his team would complete the purchase. But Home Depot says surveillance shows the singer never spoke to the cashier.

Surveillance does show Tyrese coming back into the store and getting into a verbal exchange with the cashier who completed his transaction. In August, Tyrese and his associates Eric Mora and Manuel Hernandez filed a lawsuit against the chain claiming they were “subjected to outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling,” Variety reports.

“The actions of the cashier and manager were discriminatory based on race and origin,” the lawsuit claims.

“There is no other plausible explanation for the mistreatment of Plaintiffs.”

The “Baby Boy” star estimates he’s spent no less than $1 million at various Home Depot stores over the years. However, the chain says they have no idea how long he’s shopped there and aren’t sure how much he’s spent over the years.

RELARED CONTENT: Tyrese Files $1M Lawsuit Against The Home Depot For Racial Profiling