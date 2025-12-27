News by Kandiss Edwards Homeless Nickelodeon Actor Trashes Hotel After Co-Star Tries To Get Him Off The Streets the motel room was severely damaged within hours of Chase checking in.







Former child actor Tylor Chase, known for his role on the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, remains homeless and is struggling with untreated mental health and substance issues, and a well-intended effort by a former co-star to provide temporary shelter ended in chaos.

Chase, 36, was seen living on the streets of California in a viral TikTok video. The footage prompted former Ned’s Declassified co-star Daniel Curtis Lee — who played “Cookie” on the series — to drive from Los Angeles to Riverside to check on Chase’s welfare and offer assistance.

Lee shared updates on Chase’s condition and arranged a hotel room so the Nickelodeon actor could have temporary shelter from inclement weather over the holidays.

However, according to Lee’s later posts, the motel room was severely damaged within hours of Chase checking in, with the door left open, the refrigerator overturned, and a microwave found in the bathtub. Lee said motel staff contacted him to report the state of the room. He said he was “devastated” by the outcome.

“I received a call from management. They’re upset,” Lee said. “The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refrigerator is turned over. I just feel so devastated. I am at a loss.”

Chase’s family previously discouraged efforts to give him cash after a small GoFundMe raised about $1,200. The family believed his problems needed more than monetary offerings. His mother has said he faces serious mental health challenges and substance abuse. Money would only worsen his situation. In his TikTok post, Lee says the family attempted to lodge Chase to no avail. However, he’d hoped this time the opportunity would help.

“I’m at a loss, and his Family told me that they had tried the, the hotel thing before and it didn’t work, and of course, Danny, why did you assume that you were gonna be able to, you, you know, just fix this situation.”

Lee’s commentary on the situation shifted as the video went on, bringing light to the mental health and unhoused. He also spoke about the government’s role in helping its mentally ill, drug addicted, and/or just down on their luck citizens.

“We have all these social systems where help should be provided for these people facing mental health issues, drug abuse issues, right? Taxpayers vote on this stuff all the time. 5150 exists. A third party should be able to get someone into treatment. [or] a psychological evaluation to figure out what is going on and allow them to detox. I’m just crushed that these systems are not working effectively,” Lee said.

Lee’s concerns are valid, as a report by Congress states, on any given night in the U.S., “there were 771,480 total people experiencing homelessness.” The staggering numbers on homelessness are similar to the statistics for drug addiction; the CDC says over 100,000 people die from drug overdoses yearly. The number does not reflect the number of people living with the illness.

While social safety nets are not working efficiently, people like Lee continue to show compassion and empathy to those who have lost their way. For now, it will have to be enough.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘All That’ Child Star Recalls Being Called A ‘Piece Of Charcoal’; Describes His Nickelodeon Experience As A ‘ Torture Chamber’