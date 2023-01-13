‘House Party’ OGs Kid ‘n Play Attend Los Angeles Screening of Film’s Reboot

Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin became household names in the entertainment industry after hitting the music scene as the hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play in the late 1980s.

The pair would ultimately solidify their status after starring as themselves in the comedy classic, House Party. The film’s premise follows the unexpected events the men encounter as Kid attends Play’s house party. House Party‘s theatrical debut in 1990 was only the beginning. After grossing over $26 million at the box office, the movie spurred several sequels.

Over three decades later, Warner Bros Pictures has decided to reboot the franchise, this time starring Jacob Lattimore and Tosin Cole. A screening of the movie, which has the same name and a similar plot, was held in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Those in attendance included Lattimore, Karrueche, BlameItOnKway, Bill Bellamy, Rotimi, Tinashe, Algee Smith, Rosa Acosta, Big Boy, and Mark Cuban. Despite the star-studded event, the men that stole the show were Kid ‘n Play. The original stars show their support for the new film by walking the green carpet and posing alongside the cast and the movie poster.

The next day, Kid uploaded a photo from the event on his Instagram account with a touching message. The 58-year-old said, “ABOUT LAST NIGHT….We outchea blessing the new “HouseParty”….We believe the children are the future- Support This Film.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher “KID” Reid (@kidfromkidnplay)

A short time later, Play gave fans a glimpse of what occurred at the screening by sharing the ticket and cup he received while attending the event. In addition to the images, the 60-year-old wrote the caption, “There’s a time to Work, to Play, to Reflect, but there’s no place like Our Bubble.”

House Party, the reboot, is out now in theaters.