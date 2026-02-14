Politics by Mary Spiller House Press Gallery Renamed For Frederick Douglass In Bipartisan Tribute Lawmakers are honoring the abolitionist during Black History Month, amid national debate over how U.S. history is taught.







The press gallery overlooking the U.S. House chamber has been renamed in honor of abolitionist and writer Frederick Douglass, marking a rare bipartisan moment on Capitol Hill during an ongoing national debate about race and history.

The effort, led by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., was developed over the past year as he and his staff explored ways to recognize influential Americans — including Black leaders — throughout the Capitol complex. Douglass, who reported on congressional proceedings during the Civil War and advised President Abraham Lincoln, was selected for his historic contributions.

“When we talk about Frederick Douglass, we are talking about a man who possessed a profound and unshakable faith in Americans, in America’s family,” Donalds said at the dedication ceremony.

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the decision while unveiling a plaque bearing Douglass’ name. “It’s an important thing for us to give honor where honor is due. That’s a biblical admonition,” Johnson said. “Frederick Douglass is certainly deserving of that honor.”

The ceremony, held during Black History Month and coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the earliest national observance of Black history, drew lawmakers, Black conservative leaders, faith figures and Trump administration officials. The Library of Congress displayed artifacts from Douglass’ life as part of the event.

The tribute comes as the country wrestles with broader questions about how race and democracy are taught and understood. President Donald Trump signed executive orders last year aimed at reshaping how American history is presented in federal institutions and public schools. One order asserted that the Smithsonian had “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology” that “promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive.”

Another order argued that in K-12 education, “innocent children are compelled to adopt identities as either victims or oppressors,” directing agencies to combat what the administration described as “anti-American, subversive, harmful, and false ideologies.”

Critics contend those policies risk minimizing the nation’s history of racial injustice, while supporters argue they restore balance by emphasizing stories of perseverance. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said honoring Douglass reinforces positive historical narratives. “When we stop telling the good, then people start thinking that we’re not the country that is the promise that we gave,” Owens said. “So we need to talk about our history, our success.”

Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev., who collaborated with Donalds, said the renaming reflects a willingness to find common ground. “I wouldn’t be here if it were not for the desire to want to work across the aisle,” Horsford said.

Born into slavery in Maryland, Douglass escaped to freedom and became a leading voice for abolition and equal rights. Donalds praised him for his courage, noting his journey “from the slavery fields to the world stage” stands as “one of the greatest narratives of perseverance in U.S. history.”

