House Republicans Pass Healthcare Package That Does Little For Medical Costs

House Republicans passed a healthcare package that does little to address Americans’ concerns about rising medical costs. The Republican-led healthcare bill is called the “Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act.” It passed in the House 216-211.

The vote comes after a fiery battle between both parties, which became the central issue for Democrats during the recent government shutdown. The approved bill, however, does not extend the tax credits that would have prevented an increase in premiums for Affordable Care Act enrollees, subsidies that Americans use to lower monthly health insurance premiums, which will expire on Dec. 31.

Instead, the House GOP package allows small businesses and self-employed individuals to band together to buy a plan of their own to lower premiums. The plan would also provide another kind of subsidy to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for enrollees.

One priority for Republicans has been transparency. The approved plan would require pharmacy benefit managers, who act as middlemen between drugmakers and insurers or employers, to provide employers with data on drug prices, CNN reports.

House Republicans’ Healthcare Plan Now Heads To The Senate

The bill will now head to the Senate, which Politico reports is likely dead on arrival as millions of Americans face uncertainty just weeks before new policies begin on Jan. 1, 2026. Democratic senators would have to side with GOP lawmakers to send the bill to the President’s desk.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, premium payments will increase by an average of 114% for 22 million Americans enrolled in ObamaCare. In the latest KFF poll, researchers found that a majority of those who buy health insurance in the Marketplace will find it very or somewhat difficult to afford. The Congressional Budget Office estimates 100,000 people will become uninsured each year if the bill passes.

There’s no word yet on when the Senate will take up a vote on the House’s bill. Lawmakers are set to head home for the holidays by the end of the week.

