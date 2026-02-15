Arts and Culture by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Reading Room In Houston Offers Visitors A Trailblazing Library Filled With Black Art Books The Reading Room offers programming for all ages dedicated to learning more about Black art history.







“The Reading Room” in Houston offers visitors a chance to surround themselves with Black art history through its books.

Located at the Sanman Studios in Downtown Houston, The Reading Room is a curation of Black culture, knowledge, and joy, primarily through its art history literature. The idea came to the reference library’s founder, Amarie Gibson, who wanted a go-to place to source these foundational works.

“I wanted to find a place where I could be surrounded by books—Black art books, specifically,” she explained to Houstonia.

Only seeing books such as these scattered across exhibits, Gibson sought to build upon her first art book, now owning over 800 in her diverse collection. The art history graduate now wants all to dive inside the world of Black diasporic art and culture.

She added, “At the core of it, it’s Black. It’s Black diasporic…It’s Southern…It’s global South. It’s all that.”

The works range from Afrofuturism to Renaissance authors like Zora Neale Hurtson and James Baldwin, to even more contemporary visionaries like Spike Lee and homegrown favorite, Beyoncé. The Houston-native’s Cowboy Carter art book is among the shelves.

Before launching The Reading Room, starting with it online presence in February 2023, Gibson strengthened her passion and knowledge in the overarching art scene. She helped revitalize museums, later hosting pop-ups until a space for the library could blossom on its own. Since then, she has fostered a new kind of space that fosters creativity and community as much as learning.

Gipson added, “It’s a library. It’s just culturally specific, young and cool—a place where reading is sexy. It’s fun…It’s colorful…It’s calm…It’s not too overwhelming.”

Black people remain underrepresented in the art history spaces, especially as an academic discipline and focus in museum. According to Artnet, works by Black women artists only account for .5% of acquisitions across 31 art museums in the U.S.

While this recognition remains an uphill battle, The Reading Room wants to offer accessible art history that prioritizes these writers, visionaries, and avant-garde thinkers.

“My motivation for creating this space is to provide that sort of access to other people who don’t necessarily have the opportunity to study art history,” Gibson continued. “Folks who are curious should be able to come into a space and learn without feeling like there’s some kind of limitation to the access or behavioral expectation.”

Dedicated to showcasing Black art, life, and stories, The Reading Room remains grounded in archiving Black culture while others can find beauty and common-ground with these distinct experiences.

“I’m committed to our stories,” Gipson says. “I’m committed to the way that we live, who we are, and to making this amazing place where we can feel safe and celebrated no matter what happens.”

Visitors can witness the Black art library for free, with programs available throughout the year.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Visual Artist Nick Cave’s ‘Mammoth’ Exhibition Challenges Historical Erasure At The Smithsonian

