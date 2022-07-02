How Kim Baker Turned GLAMAZON Beauty Into the First Black-Owned Beauty Brand on ShopHQ

On June 30, GLAMAZON Beauty officially became the first Black-owned beauty brand available for purchase on the ShopHQ network.

Created by celebrity makeup artist and former model Kim Baker, Glamazon Beauty prides itself on being a premier cruelty-free, high-quality beauty line catering to all skin types. The line features an array of nourishing face, lip and eye products such as hydrating lip gloss, vegan foundation and concealer.

Baker has always been one of the beauty industry’s most prominent figures since the tender age of 13. The celebrity makeup artist has a roster of A-list talent including Angela Bassett, Toni Braxton, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Tom Cruise.

Her inspiration to establish a cruelty-free cosmetic line was birthed out of her frustration with the inability to find products that matched her skin tone.

“I established the GLAMAZON Beauty brand out of my frustration in not being able to find products that match my skin tone and that felt weightless,” Baker said. “I wanted a skin-like finish to look and feel like myself but a little prettier.”

Now, the beauty guru is making history with her partnership on the ShopHQ network.

“I am excited to align with ShopHQ and make history by becoming the very first Black-owned beauty brand to launch on its network,” Baker said.

“This opportunity could not have happened in a more perfect month as we honor our ancestors’ liberation from slavery through the celebration of Juneteenth.”

On Wednesday, Baker promoted the premiere of Glamazon’s ShopHQ inception through appearances on on ShopHQ’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live channels. The network shared in her excitement about the new partnership.

“ShopHQ is excited to announce GLAMAZON Beauty as their newest retail partner in this monumental month celebrating Juneteenth,” a ShopHQ senior executive said. “GLAMAZON Beauty will be the first Black-owned beauty brand to launch on Shop HQ on Thursday, June 30th 2022.”