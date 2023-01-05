How Southern Company Continues to Builds on Its Years-Long Efforts to Impact Equity

Southern Company, a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries, released its inaugural “Transformation Report: Moving to Equity,” outlining its uncompromising values and commitments to drive growth and prosperity in historically underserved communities.

Amplifying HBCUs

For Southern Company, investing in the future of HBCUs is an ambitiously intentional effort to create a more inclusive workforce. The company and its subsidiaries have pledged $50 million in a multi-year initiative to provide HBCU students with scholarships, internships, leadership development and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

“We are incredibly encouraged by the future possibilities presented through our support of HBCUs,” said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company.

“By investing in better outcomes, we create new opportunities for the students of today to become the leaders of a more prosperous tomorrow.”

From sponsoring the “Celebrating HBCUs” exhibit to founding a global technology and innovation hub, the Southern Company is cultivating change and opportunity.

As co-founder of the Propel Center, in collaboration with Apple, the Southern Company’s $25 million investment will help grow Black entrepreneurship across over 100 HBCUs. The hub will be located within the Atlanta University Center (AUC), which caters to Morehouse College, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University, Morris Brown College, and Morehouse School of Medicine.

Investing in energy justice & equity

In addition to advancing racial equality, the Southern Company has added energy justice to its three pillars of social justice. The fourth pillar is a reflection of the company’s commitment to lead the charge on innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and the clean energy transition.

The company has pledged a $225 million pledge through 2025, which includes $25 million dedicated to supporting customers and communities related to energy equity.

Addressing criminal justice inequity

The Southern Company has committed to $50 million to those entities working to lower criminalization rates, support transition, and re-entry into society, create prearrest diversion programs, and more.

Promoting an inclusive work environment

With 27,000 employees, the Southern Company is invested in ensuring that the work environment promotes representation, respect, and value. The company placed 20 on DiversityInc’s 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity.