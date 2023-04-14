H&R Block's NIL Program Is Providing Money To Female College Athletes

H&R Block has expanded the A Fair Shot NIL program to champion gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for female college athletes, and highlight the tax implications of NIL income.

The A Fair Shot program was started in 2022 and supported 19 female college athletes. This year the program has been expanded to support and celebrate 50 athletes, including 18 Black women, from 13 different sports, including track & field, lacrosse, rowing, tennis, field hockey, and ice hockey which are underrepresented in the NIL space.

According to the tax prep company, since the NCAA began allowing college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness, female athletes have received fewer sponsorships and lower compensation than their male peers, especially those outside of the Power 5 conferences and mainstream sports.

“The inspiration for ‘A Fair Shot’ was really a convergence of two things, our purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere; and an apparent need to help bring awareness to the pay gap between female college athletes and their male peers when the NCAA announced the change to NIL,” Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of H&R Block Jill Cress said.

Knowing this change would mean new tax implications for students, as the company that revolutionized the tax service industry, we knew there was an important role for H&R Block to play.

The program includes NCAA Division II and Division III colleges and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Athletes in the program include Amaya Gainer and Aniya Hoggatt, who are teammates on Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University’s softball team; Breana Cook, who plays tennis for Norfolk State University; Kaylin Strahan, a Track & Field athlete at Clark Atlanta University; Mia Ewell, a Morgan State University softball player. Female athletes sponsored by H&R Block also include former South Carolina basketball player Zia Cooke, who was selected tenth in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

NIL deals became effective June 30, 2021, the Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy allowing college athletes to sign sponsorship deals with local and national businesses.

“It’s been wonderful to evolve the program to be more inclusive as we work to close the pay gap and bring awareness to this issue, knowing that female college athletes get only 23% of NIL deals while giving 100% effort on and off the court and field. As a girl mom, I’m especially proud of this program and its positive impact,” Cress added.