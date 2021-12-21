Huntsman Savile Row Gifts 100K To Morehouse College For Rising Futures

A new partnership can be timeless and just as rich as its traditions and core values.

HBCU Morehouse College has announced its promising partnership with the London and New York-based elite fashion house, Huntsman Savile Row, to prepare enterprising business, mathematics, and computer science majors for success within their future careers.

According to Morehouse news reports, “We are delighted to partner with Morehouse College on the new Huntsman Scholarship, and applaud the talented young recipients,” said Pierre Lagrange, owner of Huntsman.

The Partnership

Morehouse’s ethos of the “Six Wells”—well-dressed, well-spoken, well-traveled, well-balanced, well-read, and well-written—resonates with Huntsman and their ethos that a suit makes the man. With a history of more than 171 years, Huntsman has dedicated itself to making the most extraordinary clothes for discerning gentlemen and ladies.

“A well-tailored suit is about more than just a garment – it’s about empowerment, confidence, individuality, and what you feel capable of while wearing it. We hope to impart these notions to the Morehouse Men who are the future of tomorrow,” Lagrange added.

The Scholarship

The renowned bespoke tailor has contributed a $100,000 gift to Morehouse to establish The Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship. It was designed with Black excellence in mind and a way to nurture the rising generations of Morehouse men.

Huntsman Scholars gain access to signature professional development opportunities with financial support and a fully custom-made Huntsman suit to look and feel the part in whatever they’re pursuing.

In addition, the scholarship program provides access to mentoring and coaching sessions alongside company executives in the luxury fashion and bespoke tailoring industry.

Possibilities are endless with this scholarship. In light of the new partnership, it could expand to include internships for students and “Master Class” lectures at Morehouse, among other opportunities, said Monique Dozier, vice president of the Office of Institutional Advancement.

Students must maintain at least a 3.25 GPA and pursue an academic major in economics, finance, accounting, marketing, management, computer science, and software engineering to be eligible for the distinction.

Meet Five Honor Students

This year, five honors students, Christian Porter, Hermy Mesidor, Cortney Mays, Yusuf Lewis, and Dawud Crayton, received a bespoke Huntsman suit and a $10,000 bursary as they embark on their post-graduate careers. They all graduated this past May.

“I was honored to receive The Huntsman Savile Row Scholarship, and I would like to thank Huntsman for investing in my education,” said Porter. “It was also an honor to receive a suit tailored for me. A bespoke suit is one that is yours and yours alone. Whether you put on a suit of armor in the military or a suit-and tie-on Wall Street, a suit shows you are a professional in your line of business, and I am proud to say that I am a Huntsman.”