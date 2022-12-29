‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found.

The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.

Allegedly, the artist who BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported lost his billionaire status is being sued for unpaid retainer fees for an 18-month contract for St. John to work as his senior financial adviser. According to Daily Beast, the lawsuit alleges, “When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of ‘The 18-month term was bulls**t’ and ‘You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it.”

St. John’s failed attempts led some to question West’s whereabouts after @DailyLoud shared a tweet that the rapper was “missing” on Dec. 28.

Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager. pic.twitter.com/OkAfMiWr4I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2022

One concerned user commented, “Kanye West has gone missing?! I just hope he’s okay and in a safe space.” While another said, the rapper is laying low.

Kanye got to much heat on him, he gotta lay low for a min pic.twitter.com/ZDcP0ScUIn — Lambo💰 (@Lambo_Whale) December 28, 2022

One user noted a sudden increase in concern for the rapper, “all of a sudden, everyone cares about him.”

all of a sudden, everyone cares about him — destiny𓃵 (@d3estiiny) December 28, 2022

While Twitter users speculate about whether the 45-year-old father of four is actually “missing” or is laying low, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, recently said that she tries to keep their children away from his antics in the public eye. She told Angie Martinez on the IRL Podcast, “If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s— that they are not ready to deal with.” West’s disappearance might be yet another antic that Kardashian will be keeping from their children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.