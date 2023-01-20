Steve Harvey Reflects on How ‘Special’ It Was Not To Feel Like The Minority During Africa Visit

There is so much surrealism in being a Black person but there is still so much to learn.

Steve Harvey feels the best way to do that is to visit the motherland, Africa. During a recent appearance on The View, Harvey boasted about the rewarding feeling he felt being in Africa. “To wake up and not have to be conscious that you’re Black, just to be able to wake up, walk outside, and you’re just yourself today, you don’t have to filter that in.” Harvey said.

In classic Harvey fashion, the Family Feud host was in Africa conducting business. According to a source, he was buying the international rights to the game show. Harvey said he “did what they said I can’t do.” “You can’t produce TV in Africa,” so I did it.” He was successful in his purchase, dropping receipts. The 66-year-old went on to celebrate the fact that he created an African version of the popular game show and it became the No. 1 show in South Africa and Ghana.

The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, recalled her experience visiting the country of Ghana. After taking her husband and children with her, Hostin said it was “life-changing.” Harvey couldn’t help but agree. “Look, to wake up and not be a minority, you don’t know what that is,” Harvey reflects. “If you’ve never had to deal with that, congratulations! How beautiful is that? But to wake up and not be a minority, I didn’t know what that felt like.” After fellow co-host Joy Behar interjected that it probably feels like “privilege,” the “King of Comedy” couldn’t help but to agree. “Exactly how I felt. I wanna live like that.”

Harvey Gift Giving In South Africa. pic.twitter.com/MNrnu40pqT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) December 19, 2019

While Hostin’s trip was recent, the comedian went back when the pandemic hit in 2019. He captured video of gifts he was giving to children in South Africa and posted it on Twitter. In previous interviews, he wondered why Africans aspire to live in the states. After visiting the continent, Harvey told The View co-hosts that he realizes how special it is for African Americans to be able to experience it. “It’s the birthplace of mankind, but for African Americans it’s even more special.”