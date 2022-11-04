Kim Burrell Says She Was Shot at Following 'Perverted Homosexual Spirit' Comments

Gospel singer Kim Burrell recently shared that she has been the subject of cancellation, hate mail and death threats since her banning from The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2017.

In an interview on the We Sound Crazy podcast, Burrell broke her silence about her experiences with cancel culture. She also cleared the air about getting shot at following her controversial remark on “the perverted homosexual spirit” during a sermon at the Love & Liberty Fellowship church in Houston.

Back in 2017, the disgraced pastor had been gearing up to sing with Pharrell Williams on Ellen Degeneres’ daytime talk show. However, a tape had surfaced of her referring to the LGBT community as perverted and she made no “excuses or apologies” at the time, BBC reported.

“I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said ‘LGBT’… I said ‘SIN’,” Burrell said in a video published after the sermon, per the news outlet.