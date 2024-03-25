Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ice Cube Takes Big 3 To X Platform, Denies Being Aligned With ‘White Supremacists’ Ice Cube's Big 3 basketball league is coming to Elon Musk's X platform and he isn't here for criticism about the move.









Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league is coming to Elon Musk’s X platform and he isn’t here for the criticism about the move.

On March 22, the rap icon and entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm Big 3’s June 15 return. When one fan questioned why the league’s seventh season wasn’t on Rumble Video, Cube announced the league’s transition to Musk’s growing X media platform.

“Why isn’t the big3 on @rumblevideo ? Let’s me it happen, I think the organization can come make a deal. @chrispavlovski,” one fan asked/

“Cause we’re on X…better ask somebody,” Cube wrote in response.

Fans responded with criticism against the partnership between Cube and the tech magnate, given Musk’s support of far-right viewpoints on the X platform.

“Love and respect Cube but his alignment with a white supremacist is all we need to know,” one X user wrote. “I get it money matters so do you my guy. Just keep it 100 and don’t Trojan horse for them. White Supremacy is who you are and represent. Enjoy!!”

“I respect you’re response but just look and see who Elon connects himself to and tell me I’m wrong. I still have respect for Cube, always will,” another fan added. “However I’m not blind to his who he aligns with. I like the Big 3, Both things can be right at the same time.”

However, Cube got enough of the backlash and clapped back at the respondent by professing his independence as a businessman.

“Shut yo b*tch a** up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own fu*kin lines,” he responded.

Shut yo bitch ass up! I ain’t aligned with nothing, punk. I draw my own fuckin lines. https://t.co/hnKX3IMTNa — Ice Cube (@icecube) March 22, 2024

It’s not the first time Ice Cube has faced criticism for his support of conservative politicians and anti-vaccine views. Last year, Cube shut down claims of being a “sellout” after meeting with Independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaxxer who referred to Ice Cube as an “outspoken civil rights leader.”

“For all the simple minded short bus people out there,” Cube tweeted at the time. “A picture is not an endorsement, dummy. Now get your a** over to bungalow 51 and STFU.”

.@Dennis_Kucinich and I spent a wonderful evening with one of our country’s most influential and outspoken civil rights leaders @icecube! pic.twitter.com/LsR09fFQAZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 10, 2023

As for Musk, he denies going conservative since purchasing X, formerly Twitter.

“I, at least, think of myself as a moderate,” Musk told Bill Maher last year. “I’ve spent a massive amount of my life energy building sustainable energy, electric vehicles, and batteries, and solar to help save the environment. It’s not exactly far-right.”

He recently ended his short-lived partnership with former CNN host Don Lemon following an interview where Lemon grilled him about his controversial viewpoints and Twitter/X activity.

