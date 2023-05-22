Ice Cube Speaks On Suge Knight & Eazy-E Conspiracy Theory

Ice Cube is addressing the decades-old conspiracy theory accusing Suge Knight of injecting the late rapper Eazy E with an HIV needle.

Since Eazy’s death in 1995 from AIDS, there has been speculation as to how the then-31-year-old rapper contracted the virus during the height of his career. Suge Knight put the attention on himself back in 2003 when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his release from jail and made a disturbing reference to Eazy’s AIDS-related death, via Highsnobiety.

“See, technology is so high. So, if you shoot somebody, you go to jail forever. You don’t want to go to jail forever,” Suge said at the time.

“They have a new thing out. They have this stuff they called — they get blood from somebody with AIDS, and they shoot you with it. That’s a slow death. The Eazy-E thing. You know what I mean?”

Ice Cube hasn’t said too much about the conspiracy theory about his old NWA group member but decided to address it when asked by YouTuber Logn Paul in a recent interview.

“How would [Suge Knight] do that?” Ice Cube asked Paul. “And Eazy would never tell anybody?”

“Maybe Eazy didn’t even know,” Paul’s co-host, Mike Majlak said in response. “‘Cause you just poke somebody and they don’t even know. Maybe they were at a club or some shit.”

“Nah, I think if somebody poked you with one of them goddamn needles, you’d know,” Cube declared. “You’d know. I mean, I’m just saying, just say this happened, Eazy would tell somebody, ‘This motherfucker poked me with some shit.’”

Cube continued, “Now, if he was unconscious and—I don’t know. … If Eazy would have known he got poked, he would’ve said something. If he didn’t know he got poked, then the conspiracy lives on.”

When it comes to if Ice Cube believes Suge would ever have it in him to do such a gruesome thing to a former friend and collaborator, the veteran rapper turned actor declared, “I don’t put sh*t past nobody.”

