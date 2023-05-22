Ice Cube Threatens Lawsuit to A.I. Creators Who Use His Voice

The emergence of artificial intelligence has been the talk lately although it’s been in our lives for years. With the news of music producers utilizing A.I. to recreate the voices of artists like Drake and The Notorious B.I.G., the controversy surrounding the creative rights of artists is gaining more attention. BIG3 owner Ice Cube is the latest recording artist unhappy with the recent emergence of this modern technology.

Last week, the “Straight Outta Compton” lyricist expressed his disdain for the technology and said if anyone broached the subject of using his voice using the technology, he will pursue legal action, according to Complex.

Ice Cube appeared on an episode of the Full Send podcast and when the topic of producers using A.I. to recreate the voices of artists without their permission was brought up, Cube used the example of someone who used Drake’s voice over an Ice Spice song “Munch (Feelin’ U).

“I don’t wanna hear an AI Drake song,” the former N.W.A. member stated. “Yeah, I don’t wanna hear that bullsh*t. He should sue whoever made it.”

Cube also said if anyone attempts to use an A.I. generated voice of him, he will make sure he sues them, even calling the technology “demonic.”

“And I’mma sue the m**af**ka who made it and the people and the platform who play it. It’s like a sample, you know what I mean? Somebody can’t take your original voice and manipulate it without having to pay. I think A.I. is demonic [and] I think A.I. is going to get a backlash from organic people.”

Producer Timbaland recently shared an A.I. collaboration with the Notorious B.I.G. and was ecstatic about it. Until social media and music producer, Young Guru criticized him for it. Young Guru said it was corny and labeled it “dangerous” when he called Timbaland out on his Instagram post.