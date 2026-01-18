Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Rep. Robin Kelly Moves To Impeach Kristi Noem, Accusing ICE Of ‘Reign of Terror’ Kelly and the 70 co-sponsoring lawmakers have filed three articles of impeachment against Noem.







The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, may face her own prosecution as lawmakers begin an impeachment process against her over ICE operations.

Democrat Robin Kelly introduced the articles of impeachment against Noem Jan. 14. In her filing, Kelly stated that Noem brought a “reign of terror” to multiple cities nationwide as ICE agents make arrests without just warrants.

“Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to Chicago, L.A., Minneapolis, and communities from north to south, east to west. She needs to be impeached for her actions,” wrote Kelly in a statement over the impeachment introduction.

The congresswoman filed three articles against Noem, Obstruction of Congress, Violation of Public Trust, and Self-Dealing. The first claim was over Noem’s refusal to let Kelly enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility despite having clearance.

Noem has been instrumental in directing federal agents into these neighborhoods, which has resulted in numerous instances of violence and even death for U.S. citizens. Kelly and the 70 co-sponsoring lawmakers also alleged that Noem unlawfully spent $200 million on an ICE recruitment ad campaign, evoking the final article.

Noem has previously discredited Democrats’ threats of impeachment. However, these lawmakers remain adamant to move forward with the impeachment, especially as the rollout of ICE agents continues across America.

“Secretary Noem has called my impeachment efforts silly. I want to tell her right now, Secretary Noem, you have violated your oath of office, and there will be consequences. I am watching you. Members of Congress are watching you. The American people, most importantly, are watching you. And most of all, we are not liking what we’re seeing. If you believe impeachment is silly, then you are not taking your job or our Constitution seriously,” Kelly continued.



Notable congress members co-sponsored the impeachment charges, such as Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Ilhan Omar, whose district covers Minneapolis, one of the main cities currently occupied by ICE agents. However, in order for the impeachment process to proceed, it must first pass in the GOP-controlled House with a majority vote, making its approval unlikely.

