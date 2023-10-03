Idris Elba Opens Up About Workaholic Habits and Therapy

Renowned British actor Idris Elba recently revealed that he’s grappling with his identity as a self-proclaimed “workaholic” and is currently in therapy to address what he described as “unhealthy habits.”

In an episode of the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast released Oct. 2, Elba shared that he’s been undergoing therapy for approximately a year, As reported by CNN.

“In my therapy, I’ve been thinking a lot about changing,” Elba stated in the Changes with Annie Macmanus podcast. “It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that. It’s just that I have some unhealthy habits that have just really formed.”

Elba’s profession, the entertainment industry, often rewards these very habits. “I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic,” he admitted. “And that isn’t great for life, generally. Nothing that’s too extreme is good. Everything needs balance.”

The Emmy-nominated actor recognized that the entertainment world tends to celebrate individuals who can say, “I’m not going to see my family for six months,” as they immerse themselves in their work. He acknowledged the need to “adjust” these patterns, even though he humorously stated that working less wasn’t an option.

Elba pointed out a peculiar aspect of his work-life balance. “The things that make me relaxed end up being work,” he noted. He cited the example that after spending ten days on a film set, he finds working in his home studio more relaxing than “sitting on the sofa watching TV with the family, which is bad, right?”

The celebrated actor, known for his roles as Stringer Bell in HBO’s “The Wire” and the titular character in the BBC’s “Luther,” doesn’t just limit himself to acting. He’s also a DJ with performances at renowned events like the Glastonbury Festival and Coachella. Elba has also ventured into directing, helming his first feature film, “Yardie,” and creating the TV show “In the Long Run” in 2018.

Studies have delved into workaholism, with researchers from the University of Bergen in Norway finding in 2016 that 7.8% of people could be classified as workaholics. These individuals spend more time at work than initially intended, often at the expense of personal hobbies and exercise.