Teyana Taylor Revealed as Latto's New Creative Director

Teyana Taylor may have taken her final bow as a music artist, but the creative savant is already hard at work in phase two of her career.

Taylor and her The Aunties Productions team stepped in as a creative director for rapper Latto’s set at Coachella. The “Big Energy” rap diva received rave reviews for her performances on the Sahara tent stage, including appearances from Saweetie, Lola Brooke, and Coi Leray. Now we know that she’s enlisted the help of Taylor—whose stage presence is often celebrated. “The Aunties are not just regular creative directors, we’re cool creative directors @theauntiesinc,” Taylor captioned an Instagram behind-the-scenes video of how Latto’s Coachella set came together. The Harlem native can be seen working with both Latto and her dancers on choreography and curating the show’s design and flow.

The pair have also been working together for Latto’s opening role on Lizzo’s Special 2our, which just kicked off its second North American leg last week.

“I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends”, said Taylor via Instagram. “I’m so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!” This marks the second time the two have worked together as Taylor took over the creative reins of Latto’s debut Pretty Little Thing collection in 2021.

Taylor has a lot on her plate as the “Gonna Love Me” singer is in early Academy Award nomination talks for her portrayal of Inez in A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand and One and has confirmed that she will portray legendary singer Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic.